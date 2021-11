It’s been 10 days and still no leads in the stray bullet killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu. And now, Oakland police are investigating the weekend shooting of an 11-year-old and her mother.

The city’s police chief says the violence is unacceptable but he needs resources to bring about law and order.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

NBC Bay Area’s Cheryl Hurd sat down with Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong Tuesday in a one-on-one interview where he says, enough is enough.

Watch the entire interview in the video above.