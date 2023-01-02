bay area storm

Mudslides, Sinkholes and Flooding Close Roads in Contra Costa County

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mudslides, recent flooding and a sinkhole have shut down three roadways in unincorporated Contra Costa County, public works officials said Monday.

A sinkhole has closed Deer Valley Road in both directions between Briones Valley and Marsh Creek roads, said Contra Costa County Public Works Department spokesperson Kelly Kalfsbeek.

Marsh Creek Road is also closed, between Deer Valley and Morgan Territory roads, due to ongoing rock and mudslides.

highway 1 2 hours ago

Tesla Plunges Over Cliff at Devils Slide, 4 in Critical Condition

bay area storm 16 hours ago

Next Big Storm Expected to Hit the Bay Area Wednesday, Thursday

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Morgan Territory Road is closed, between addresses 5477 to 5649, because of mudslides and only residents are allowed access, officials said.

Motorists should take alternate routes to avoid the closures, and should never try to cross flooded roads-driving, riding or walking, public works officials said.

Meteorologist Kari Hall has an update on a series of storms for the first week of 2023 in the Microclimate Forecast.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area stormContra Costa County
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us