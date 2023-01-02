Mudslides, Sinkholes and Flooding Close Roads in Contra Costa County

Mudslides, recent flooding and a sinkhole have shut down three roadways in unincorporated Contra Costa County, public works officials said Monday.

A sinkhole has closed Deer Valley Road in both directions between Briones Valley and Marsh Creek roads, said Contra Costa County Public Works Department spokesperson Kelly Kalfsbeek.

Marsh Creek Road is also closed, between Deer Valley and Morgan Territory roads, due to ongoing rock and mudslides.

Morgan Territory Road is closed, between addresses 5477 to 5649, because of mudslides and only residents are allowed access, officials said.

Motorists should take alternate routes to avoid the closures, and should never try to cross flooded roads-driving, riding or walking, public works officials said.

Meteorologist Kari Hall has an update on a series of storms for the first week of 2023 in the Microclimate Forecast.