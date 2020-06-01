San Francisco

Jamie Foxx Joins ‘Kneel-in’ Outside San Francisco City Hall

By Lili Tan

Actor and activist Jamie Foxx at a George Floyd rally in San Francisco.
NBC Bay Area

Hollywood star and activist Jamie Foxx was among the thousands who gathered in San Francisco Monday for a peaceful rally to honor George Floyd and speak out against police brutality.

During the rally, Foxx joined San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other community leaders to participate in a "kneel-in."

"You can’t sit back, you can’t tweet, you can’t text, you gotta get out here," Foxx said.

George Floyd 52 mins ago

Live Blog: Marches Continue, More Curfews Announced

Bay Area curfews 2 hours ago

List: Bay Area Curfews During George Floyd Protests

Those in attendance protested George Floyd's death as well as other black lives lost at the hands of police, including San Francisco's Mario Woods.

"You can’t police me if you hate me and fear me," Gwen Woods said.

Breed told rallygoers her cousin was killed by San Francisco police.

"Yes, I’m the mayor, but I’m a black woman first," she said.

In a peaceful gathering in San Francisco, community and religious leaders hold a "kneel-in" prayer vigil to honor the memory of George Floyd, who died while a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. Sharon Katsuda reports.

Though emotions were high, the rally remained peaceful.

Rev. Amos Brown capped the rally with a call to action.

"If you really want black folks to have their rights, you better get with us and vote this man out of the White House," he said.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoGeorge Floyd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us