Man Arrested After Stabbing 2 Women in San Francisco: Police

A San Francisco man was arrested after reportedly stabbing two women Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The stabbings happened around 4:51 p.m. in the area of 4th and Stockton streets, according to police.

The victims were transported to the hospital, the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.

Supervisor Matt Haney said the victims, both Asian, are 65 and 85 years old and were waiting for the bus at the time of the attack. He said he doesn't know if the women knew each other.

Officers searched the area for the suspect, but did not immediately find him until 7 p.m. on the 600 block of Eddy St.

The 54-year-old’s charges are pending and motive has yet to be determined, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD's tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the text message with SFPD.