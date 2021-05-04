San Francisco

Man Arrested After Stabbing 2 Women in San Francisco: Police

The 54-year-old’s charges are pending and motive has yet to be determined, police say

By NBC Bay Area staff

SFPD
NBC Bay Area

A San Francisco man was arrested after reportedly stabbing two women Tuesday afternoon, police said. 

The stabbings happened around 4:51 p.m. in the area of 4th and Stockton streets, according to police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The victims were transported to the hospital, the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.

Local

San Pablo 1 hour ago

San Pablo Homeowners Reclaim Home After Tenants Live Rent-Free for 6 Months

Making It in the Bay 1 hour ago

SF Debuts Affordable Housing for Homeless Veterans

Supervisor Matt Haney said the victims, both Asian, are 65 and 85 years old and were waiting for the bus at the time of the attack. He said he doesn't know if the women knew each other.

Officers searched the area for the suspect, but did not immediately find him until 7 p.m. on the 600 block of Eddy St.

The 54-year-old’s charges are pending and motive has yet to be determined, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD's tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the text message with SFPD.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us