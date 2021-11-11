Oakland

Oakland Police Investigating Two More Shootings, One Fatal, Overnight

Officers respond to three shootings in a span of 10 hours in the East Bay's largest city

By NBC Bay Area staff

Oakland police responded to two more shootings late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, one of which appears to be fatal, according to the police department.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1400 block of Lakeshore Avenue, near Lake Merritt, on a report of a shooting, police said. The officers found a female with gunshot wounds and rendered aid to the victim until paramedics arrived

The victim was taken to a local hospital in grave condition, and a homicide callout was initiated, police said.

The victim’s identity was being withheld pending notification of family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide division at 510-238-3821 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.

Hours earlier, at about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday, a shooting injured one victim along 97th Avenue near B street, police said. The victim, who reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was transported to the hospital and was expected to survive.

The shootings marked the second and third in a 10-hour span in the city. At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, a shooting injured a woman in the 1900 block of Telegraph Avenue. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

The shooting in front of the Fox Theater canceled a concert.

Anyone with information on that shooting should contact OPD's Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.

