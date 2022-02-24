Hundreds Gather in San Francisco to Protest Attack on Ukraine

The invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine prompted protests around the world Thursday, including in the Bay Area.

In San Francisco, Ukrainian Americans and supporters were at San Francisco City Hall calling on the United States and allies to impose tougher sanctions and consider other options.

“There is nowhere to go because the tanks are in front,” said protester Yana Suharsaaya. “So, it's not the choice of people to escape. Millions of people are locked in Ukraine, and they can't escape.”

Many in the crowd have family in Ukraine and have spent days worrying for their loved ones’ safety.

“My mother-in-law, she's sitting in a bomb shelter in Kyiv, they have been surrounded by Russian armed forces, and everyone is afraid,” said protester Andrii Kozhokaru.

Some have been able to communicate, others have not.

There's concern both about this initial invasion and then what happens next. And of course, a lot of questions about what the United States will do in response.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in the city Thursday for a different event.

She said the United States will continue to support Ukrainians with humanitarian assistance and weapons to defend their country.

But she agrees with President Joe Biden that U.S. troops are not currently an option.

“This is a formidable challenge that the west has as far as dealing with him is concerned. We're not going to let him provoke world war three,” she said. “But we're going to make sure that he is debilitated as far as the nature of these sanctions.”

She said she would be briefed on President Biden's actions and any further sanctions Thursday night.

President Biden has ordered an array of economic sanctions and has ordered U.S. troops to be redeployed throughout Europe to support NATO allies that are close to the conflict zone.