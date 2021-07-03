‘Seriously. No Fireworks. Zip. Zero:' Bay Area Officials

Gearing up their fire prevention efforts ahead of the Fourth of July, fire and police officials are noting that all types of fireworks including those the state fire marshal has labeled "safe," are banned in many places.

Just three cities in Alameda County permit the use of any type of fireworks, compared with two in San Mateo, one in Santa Clara and none in many Bay Area counties, according to CalFire.

"Fireworks are illegal in the City of Hayward and the Fairview Fire Protection District," that city said in a statement Saturday. "Seriously. No fireworks. Zip. Zero."

Brentwood police and East Contra Costa Fire Protection District noted in a video that even sparklers can cause fires and injure people using them.

In Oakland, the police department said, anyone found in possession of fireworks, including those labeled "safe and sane" under state guidelines, faces a $1,000 fine. Larger quantities of fireworks (and larger fireworks) draw larger penalties.

Police said that, upon investigating a tip Wednesday that someone was selling fireworks in East Oakland, they arrested "an individual" with 100 pounds of fireworks and $38,000 in cash.

Anyone who sees someone using or in possession of fireworks can call the Oakland Police Department Fireworks Tip Line at (510) 777-8814, and Oakland residents can surrender fireworks for disposal at six fire stations across the city.

Residents of Santa Clara who know of a specific place that fireworks are being used is urged to call police there at (408) 615-5580.

Los Padres National Forest, scene of last month's Willow Fire, noted that campfires are prohibited outside of developed campgrounds and said anyone who causes a wildfire may be liable for the cost of fighting it. The forest service noted an "alarming rise" in illegal campfires across California's national forests.

A list of all 297 cities statewide where "safe and sane" fireworks are permitted can be found at http://www.ca-fireworks.presskit247.com/content/content-article.asp?ArticleID=508. Additional information on fireworks regulation is available at https://www.readyforwildfire.org/more/fireworks-safety/