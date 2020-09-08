Some Santa Clara County Businesses Allowed to Reopen Indoor Operations

Some additional businesses in Santa Clara County were given the green light Tuesday to reopen indoor operations.

Certain activities were also allowed to resume as the county was moved from the Purple Tier (Tier 1) on California's new COVID-19 blueprint to the Red Tier (Tier 2). Counties in the Red Tier are still experiencing "substantial spread" of COVID-19, but they can allow certain businesses to reopen indoor operations and allow some activities to resume as long as the proper protocols are strictly followed.

County officials said the following businesses and activities are now allowed to resume:

Schools: K-12 schools can open after the county has been in the Red Tier for 14 days. All schools must follow mandatory guidance set by the county and the state

Personal care services: allowed to open indoors with modifications

Museums, zoos, aquariums: allowed to open indoors at 25% capacity

Gyms and fitness centers: allowed to open indoors at 10% capacity

Shopping malls: allowed to open indoors at 50% capacity (previously open at 25% capacity)

Santa Clara County is at Red Risk Level, meaning more businesses can operate indoors. Some indoor businesses and activities are still too high risk to allow at this time. pic.twitter.com/D7n2D1Vy83 — Santa Clara County (@SCCgov) September 8, 2020

“We are pleased at this sign of progress in the fight against COVID-19, but we remind our residents that all local requirements involving the number of people who can enter a facility, face covering requirements, and social distancing protocols remain in effect,” James R. Williams, County Counsel for Santa Clara County, said in a statement. “It is critical that the businesses and activities that reopen today follow the public health directives so that we can maintain our community’s progress in bringing down COVID-19 transmission.”

Indoor dining, indoor movie theaters and indoor gatherings are still prohibited, the county said.