Police Arrest Man in Connection With Package Thefts in Santa Clara

Police in Santa Clara have arrested a suspect who was allegedly stealing packages from several homes.

Police identified the man arrested as Jamie Lee Price. On Tuesday at 3:45 p.m., police responded to a package theft reported in the 3000 block of Toomey Place.

Police said the victim was notified by his delivery service that a package had been delivered, but when the victim went to his porch, the package was missing.

The victim reviewed his doorbell camera footage and saw a man take the package. The video also captured the man stealing a package from a neighbor's porch.

Police said the suspect was driving a distinct vehicle in the video.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect and vehicle. The suspect, identified as Price, was located in the 3100 block of Kifer Road.

Police said Price admitted to stealing from three separate residences in the 3000 block of Toomey Place.

The stolen items were recovered and were returned to the owners.