How to Watch the Winter Olympics (Feb. 7): TV and Streaming Schedule

Here's your guide to how to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and where to find it all.

All times listed below are in Pacific Standard Time. If you miss a live event, don't worry. The links below go to NBCOlympics.com live streams and can also be used to access on-demand video replays of events once they're over. Reminder: All events are also streamed live on Peacock (premium tier).

We'll also include notable Northern California Olympians so you don't miss any of your favorite local athletes.

View the latest Olympic TV schedule from the networks of NBC here.

How to Watch Figure Skating

Now that the Team Event has wrapped, we head into the individual events. Things will kick off with the Men's Short Program beginning at 5:15 p.m. PST. Competing for Team USA will be Nathan Chen, Jason Brown and Palo Alto's Vincent Zhou.

Coverage of this event will also be carried LIVE in primetime on NBC.

How to Watch Freestyle Skiing

How to Watch Snowboarding

How to Watch Alpine Skiing

Watch the Men's Super-G competition beginning at 7 p.m.

Coverage of this event will also be featured during NBC's primetime coverage.

How to Watch Hockey

How to Watch Biathlon

Watch Women's Individual 15km at 1 a.m.

Look out for Joanne Reid, a graduate of Palo Alto's Gunn High School, who is competing in her second Olympics. Other featured Team USA athletes include Susan Dunklee, Clare Egan and Deedra Irwin.

How to Watch Ski Jumping

How to Watch Short Track

How to Watch Luge

Watch Women's Singles Luge Heats 1 and 2 beginning at 3:50 a.m.

Featured Team USA athletes include Summer Britcher, Ashley Farquharson and Emily Sweeney.

How to Watch Curling