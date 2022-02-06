How to Watch the Winter Olympics (Feb. 7): TV and Streaming Schedule

Here's your guide to how to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and where to find it all.
All times listed below are in Pacific Standard Time. If you miss a live event, don't worry. The links below go to NBCOlympics.com live streams and can also be used to access on-demand video replays of events once they're over. Reminder: All events are also streamed live on Peacock (premium tier).
We'll also include notable Northern California Olympians so you don't miss any of your favorite local athletes.
View the latest Olympic TV schedule from the networks of NBC here.
How to Watch Figure Skating
Now that the Team Event has wrapped, we head into the individual events. Things will kick off with the Men's Short Program beginning at 5:15 p.m. PST. Competing for Team USA will be Nathan Chen, Jason Brown and Palo Alto's Vincent Zhou.
Coverage of this event will also be carried LIVE in primetime on NBC.
How to Watch Freestyle Skiing
How to Watch Snowboarding
- Watch Women's Parallel Giant Slalom qualifying run at 6:40 p.m. and the elimination run at 7:34 p.m.
- Watch Men's Parallel Giant Slalom qualifying run at 7:07 p.m. and the elimination run at 8:01 p.m.
- Coverage of this event will also be featured during NBC's primetime coverage.
How to Watch Alpine Skiing
- Watch the Men's Super-G competition beginning at 7 p.m.
- Coverage of this event will also be featured during NBC's primetime coverage.
How to Watch Hockey
- Watch Women's Prelim Finland vs. Switzerland match at 5:10 a.m. and Sweden vs. China match at 5:10 a.m.
- Watch Women's Prelim USA vs Canada match at 8:10 p.m.
- Palo Alto's Hilary Knight is competing in her fourth Olympics.
How to Watch Biathlon
- Watch Women's Individual 15km at 1 a.m.
- Look out for Joanne Reid, a graduate of Palo Alto's Gunn High School, who is competing in her second Olympics. Other featured Team USA athletes include Susan Dunklee, Clare Egan and Deedra Irwin.
How to Watch Ski Jumping
How to Watch Short Track
- Watch the Women's 500m quarterfinals at 3:30 a.m., semifinals at 4:13 a.m. and finals at 4:41 a.m.
- Featured Team USA athletes include Maame Biney and Kristen Santos.
- Watch the Men's 1000m quarterfinals at 3:44 a.m., the semifinals at 4:20 a.m. and the finals at 4:52 a.m.
- Featured Team USA athletes include Andrew Hed and Ryan Pivirotto.
How to Watch Luge
- Watch Women's Singles Luge Heats 1 and 2 beginning at 3:50 a.m.
- Featured Team USA athletes include Summer Britcher, Ashley Farquharson and Emily Sweeney.
How to Watch Curling
- Watch Mixed Doubles Semifinals (Sheet A) at 4:05 a.m. and (Sheet C) at 4:05 a.m.
- Watch the Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Game at 10:05 p.m.
Don’t miss the most exciting moments of the Winter Olympics in Beijing! Sign up for our Olympics newsletter.