49ers vs. Rams live updates: Score, highlights from Thursday night game

The 49ers enter the game in last place in the NFC West with a 6-7 record. The Rams are 7-6 in second place behind the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL.com currently gives the 49ers a 6 percent chance to make the playoffs. With a win, that number increases to 11 percent. But with a loss, San Francisco's odds of making the postseason will be less than 1 percent.

Deebo Samuel is among Matt Maiocco's five 49ers to watch against the Rams.

Offensive linemen Trent Williams (ankle) and Ben Bartch (ankle), and safety Malik Mustapha (chest/shoulder) were ruled out Wednesday.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was activated off the PUP list on Thursday.

