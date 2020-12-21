Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Author of ‘The Power of Habit': Here's How Long It Will Take to Correct Your Bad Behavior

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Twenty/20

It's almost time to start making your New Year's resolutions.

No matter what goals you set, the key to your success will most likely depend on how you approach the changes you're seeking.

Charles Duhigg, author of the book "The Power of Habit," said most resolutions fail because people attack them with the wrong mindset.

Money Report

Donald Trump 22 mins ago

Stimulus Bill Won't Extend Payment Pause for Student Loan Borrowers

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Covid Relief Bill Offers 11 Weeks of Extra Unemployment Benefits, $300 Boost and a Supplement for Some Gig Workers

Your goal should not be to tough it out for a few weeks until the change becomes routine, according to Duhigg.

When you think about breaking habits as a matter of time and willpower, you'll end up reverting to what you know once you get too tired or stressed, he said.

"The right way to think about breaking a habit is to think about changing that habit," Duhigg said. To do this, you need to understand how habits work and the most effective ways to change them, the author said.

Check out this video for a full breakdown of how habits are formed and how long it will take for new behaviors to take effect.

More from Invest in You:

The real 'Catch Me If You Can' con artist says this classic scam is making a comeback
How this couple paid off their $195,000 mortgage in under 4 years

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingpersonal financeMillennials
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us