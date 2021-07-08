earthquake

Series of Earthquakes – M5.9 in CA/Nevada Border and M4.8 in San Joaquin County – Felt Across Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

A series of earthquakes were felt in Northern California late Thursday afternoon, the biggest of which was reported by the USGS as a preliminary magnitude 5.9 earthquake near the California and Nevada border.

A preliminary magnitude 4.8 temblor also struck in San Joaquin County, according to the USGS.

Several aftershocks have also been reported by the USGS.

The temblors were felt across the Bay Area.

Here's a breakdown of the earthquakes reported Thursday afternoon :

  • M5.9 - Smith Valley - 3:49 p.m.
  • M4.8 - Farmington - 3:50 p.m.
  • M4.2 - Markleeville - 3:59 p.m.
  • M3.7 - Markleeville - 4:01 p.m.
  • M3.5 - Dardanelle - 4:03 p.m.

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.

Are you prepared for the next big one?

