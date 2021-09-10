Lightning Strikes Reported in Sonoma County as Crews Brace for Possible Fires

A series of lightning strikes developed in Sonoma County late Thursday night and early Friday morning as crews braced for the possibility of busy fire activity overnight.

Much of the North Bay is under a red flag warning until 11 a.m. Friday.

Video footage from Cloverdale in northern Sonoma County captured multiple lightning strikes in the early morning hours. No fires were reported in the area as of 5 a.m. Friday.

Hours earlier, the National Weather Service reported at least eight cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in Sonoma County before 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Mercury News. The news outlet reported one strike was within the burn area of the September 2020 Glass Fire.

There was one report of damage caused by a falling tree, but no injuries were immediately reported.

Farther north, in Mendocino County, crews were battling a brush fire likely caused by lightning, according to sheriff's officials. The Rock Fire was burning south of Hopland, and crews were in the area assessing the situation.