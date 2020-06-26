Santa Clara, Contra Costa Counties on State Watch List for Virus Spikes

The California Department of Public Health has added Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties to a watch list of places seeing a surge in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.

Over the past few days, Contra Costa County has seen hospitalizations jump 17%, and the state believes it's because more people are getting sick as the economy reopens and they resume their normal routines.

Santa Clara County has seen a 23% increase in hospitalizations, and the state attributes that rise to transfers from outside the county and long term care facilities, as well as people from elsewhere choosing their hospital care inside Santa Clara County.

A Stanford infectious disease specialist told the San Francisco Chronicle the rise is "a second wave of behavior."

The Bay Area and state have seen daily cases jump almost 74% this month compared to May, with over 200,000 cases total.

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a website, calcat.covid19.ca.gov, that allows any expert to take a look at the state's data on the coronavirus and help find solutions to the recent spike.

"Citizen scientists, people who are doing coding every single day, we want to give them access through an open source platform to all the available data that we have, that I have that our health professionals have," Newsom said.

During this most recent surge, Newsom and medical experts are urging Californians to wear masks when appropriate and maintain social distance.