Santa Clara Co. Office of Ed ‘deeply concerning' issues forwarded to law enforcement

This week Santa Clara County Office of Education’s (SCCOE) interim superintendent announced new findings in a series of independent, third-party investigations he launched because of complaints the office received related to a laundry list of “deeply concerning” allegations.

Interim Superintendent Charles Hinman did not explain what those findings were but said the investigations looked into claims involving:

Unauthorized expenditure of public funds

Unnecessary and suspect contract awards

Misappropriation of public education dollars for personal legal fees

Clandestine investigations of Board of Education members and some SCCOE staff, which appear retaliatory in nature

Suspected unauthorized surveillance

Misappropriation of federal Head Start funds

SCCOE board members brought in Hinman as interim superintendent after announcing they voted to terminate former Superintendent Mary Ann Dewan without cause in October. NBC Bay Area asked if Dewan has been implicated in any of these new investigations or findings. Hinman’s office told us it can’t comment on Dewan specifically due to pending litigation.

“As time progresses, more complaints and issues have come to light,” he said.

Interim Superintendent Charles Hinman speaks with Investigative Reporter Candice Nguyen in an earlier interview.

During a special board meeting Monday, Hinman said board members directed SCCOE attorneys to turn over the new findings to public investigative agencies “such as the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC), the District Attorney, sheriff’s department, the attorney general, the inspector general, as well as any other state or federal agencies responsible for investigating potential malfeasance and misfeasance of particular items or actions within the County Office of Education.”

He said board members have committed to fully cooperate with any follow-up investigations.

“As publicly elected representatives, it is the Board’s obligation to provide oversight of the Santa Clara County Office of Education to maintain the office’s fiscal and operational integrity as it works to serve, inspire, and promote student and public school success within the County,” Hinman said.

In July, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit broke the story of the Santa Clara County of Office being under a federal review over complaints it misused public Head Start funds. Head Start is a federal program run by the county helping at-risk children with early development.

At the time, SCCOE staff told NBC Bay Area the problem was a simple accounting error. The federal investigation is still ongoing.

Shortly after that first news report, staff told the Investigative Unit they were retaliated again for coming forward. Those complaints are a part of the new investigations. Hinman said actions by his office and board members are part of the accountability the community has been demanding.

“The Board has upheld their duty to support accountability with a system that for a moment seems to have gone awry. Under [this new] leadership, the focus has been on students, student funding and protecting tax dollars,” he said.

Hinman will continue to be interim superintendent until SCCOE board members select a permanent replacement.

