Home
News
Local
State
U.S. & World
Elections
#Trending
Entertainment
Bay Area Revelations
Bay Area Proud
California Live
In The Weeds
Tech
Health
Weird
Real Estate
Press Here
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Sky Cameras
Calif. Drought
Investigative Unit
Consumer Stories
Investigative Stories
Sports
Golden State Warriors
San Jose Sharks
San Francisco Giants
Oakland Athletics
San Jose Earthquakes
San Francisco 49ers
Oakland Raiders
College Sports
Traffic
Contact Us
Contests
Community
TV Listings
KNTV Signal Help
About
Advertise
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
ON NOW
Days of our Lives
ON DEMAND
NBC on Demand
Watch the latest full episodes of your favorite NBC series anytime and anywhere.
Click for full schedule
69°
Connect
Social Media
Our Products
Newsletters
Send us Videos and Pictures
Send Tips
Submit a Complaint
Submit Tips
Send Feedback
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Visit our partner site
San Francisco
The latest news from around San Francisco
Photos Show Devastation in San Francisco Following 1906 Quake, Fire
By
Brendan Weber
18 PHOTOS
35 minutes ago
Published 35 minutes ago
At 5:12 a.m. on April 18, 1906, a massive earthquake rattled San Francisco and surrounding cities across the West Coast.
Aside from the intense shaking felt as far away as southern Oregon, south of Los Angeles and central Nevada, the temblor is also known for sparking a blaze that ravaged San Francisco.
More than 3,000 people are believed to have died and an estimated 28,000 buildings were wiped out as a result of the catastrophic quake and fire,
according to research compiled by the United States Geological Survey
.
"The California earthquake of April 18, 1906, ranks as one of the most significant earthquakes of all time," according to the USGS.
The photos below provide a snapshot of the widespread destruction in San Francisco following the earthquake and blaze.
More Photo Galleries
A Special Night Viewing of Cherry Blossoms at Hakone Gardens
Climate Strike: Hundreds of Students Walk Out of Class in SF
News
Weather
Investigations
Entertainment
Traffic
Contact Us
Connect With Us
KNTV Public Inspection File
Employment
Send Feedback
Terms of service
Privacy policy
© 2019 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
AdChoices