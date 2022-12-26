Do you remember any of these videos? From viral videos to news that shocked the Bay Area, check out the most-watched videos on NBC Bay Area in 2022.

In May, a man who identified himself as an abortion rights opponent scaled the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco back in May, before being arrested as he reached the top of the skyscraper.

Our SkyRanger flew over the area, as authorities were trying contact the man while he was climbing San Francisco's tallest building.

NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana gave a recap on the events that unfolded that day and you can watch it in the video below.

An anti-abortion activist scaled the 61-floor Salesforce Tower in San Francisco Tuesday morning before being arrested as he reached the top of the skyscraper. Sergio Quintana reports.

A stunning video surfaced on social media in October and sparked a major investigation at the San Jose Fire Department.

The viral video appeared to show a woman in a very revealing bikini, getting out of a fire truck and walking into the Pink Poodle, a San Jose strip club.

NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo broke the story. Watch his report in the video below.

A stunning video posted on social media has sparked a major investigation at the San Jose Fire Department. Damian Trujillo has more.

Multiple fatalities were reported after two planes collided midair and crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport in Santa Cruz County back in August.

NBC Bay Area's Alyssa Goard has more in the video below.

Multiple fatalities were reported after two planes collided midair, and crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport in Santa Cruz County Thursday afternoon, officials said. Alyssa Goard reports.

Santa Clara police in April investigated after they said a nurse shot and killed themselves while on duty at the Kaiser Medical Center.

You can watch our original report in the video below.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.

Santa Clara police are investigating after they said a nurse shot and killed themselves while on duty.

This viral video out of San Francisco had many people talking in April.

The video surfaced showed a self-driving car, a Cruise vehicle, getting pulled over by the San Francisco Police Department.

NBC Bay Area's Stephanie Magallon spoke with the man who shot the video and had more details on this incident in the video player below.

A video showing a self-driving car getting pulled over by police in San Francisco has thousands of views and shares on social media. Stephanie Magallon reports.

In April, a five-alarm fire at a Home Depot in South San Jose sent dozens of employees and customers running to safety. The fire destroyed the store and a man suspected of starting the blaze was later arrested.

The large plume of smoke from the blaze was also seen for miles in the South Bay.

You can watch NBC Bay Area reporter Marianne Favro's report from the day of the incident in the video below.

A five-alarm fire at a busy Home Depot in South San Jose sends dozens of employees and customers running to escape the flames. Marianne Favro reports.

Earlier this year, NBC Bay Area debuted a 6-episode streaming series called "Saving San Francisco."

In the series, Bigad Shaban and the Investigative Unit spent months uncovering the mystery of how a former English teacher became a convicted felon, after he got caught up in drugs, homelessness and even had accusations of a bizarre obsession with a woman.

In episode 6 of the series, in which you can watch it below, Shaban spoke to the man from inside the San Francisco County Jail about his crimes and addiction.

To watch the entire series, visit nbcbayarea.com/savingsanfrancisco.

Inside the San Francisco County jail, a homeless man finally agrees to talk with the Investigative Unit about his crimes, drug addiction, and alleged obsession with a woman in the woods. Sometimes lucid and confident, at other times disconnected and desperate, he shares a twisted tale that intersects with many of the deep-rooted problems ailing San Francisco. Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban brings us Episode 6 of Saving San Francisco: 'I'm Not That Guy.'

Here's something that some people may not know. There's a tunnel that goes under the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza and a video showing that discovery went viral in May.

In the video below, NBC Bay Area spoke with Mingwei Samuel, a Bay Area software engineer, who posted the video of his discovery on his TikTok page.

There's a tunnel that goes under the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza and a video showing that discovery has gone viral.

This story from September shocked an entire neighborhood on the Peninsula and the Bay Area.

Authorities said that a woman’s head was severed with a sword in San Carlos. The suspect, who later returned to the scene was arrested in connection with the her death, officials said.

NBC Bay Area reporter Stephanie Magallon provided more details on the disturbing discovery in the video below.

A woman's head was severed with a sword in San Carlos Thursday, authorities with knowledge of the investigation told NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit. Stephanie Magallon reports.

The October attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi at their San Francisco home shocked the nation. The original story and follow-ups were some of the most read stories on nbcbayarea.com in 2022.

In this video, NBC Bay Area Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban provided the latest information on the attack investigation.

Visit nbcbayarea.com/paulpelosiattacked for our continuing coverage of the Paul Pelosi attack.

NBC Bay Area Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban provides the latest on the Paul Pelosi attack investigation.