By Bay City News

Published 21 minutes ago

    Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

    A fashion show to help put an end to cancer gets underway Wednesday evening at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, according to the San Francisco 49ers.

    About 20 "cancer warriors" will model Levi's apparel at the Crucial Catch Fashion Show from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 4900 Marie P. DeBartolo Way.

    The event, hosted by the 49ers, is part of the National Football League's cancer awareness campaign. The models are being paired with a 49ers player as they share their stories of courage and strength with the audience.

    The fashion show is also being presented by Dignity Health.

