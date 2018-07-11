 In Photos: San Francisco Mayor London Breed's Inauguration - NBC Bay Area
In Photos: San Francisco Mayor London Breed's Inauguration

Wednesday, Jul 11, 2018

London Breed made history Wednesday, becoming the first black female mayor of San Francisco. She was sworn into office during a ceremony on the steps of San Francisco City Hall.
