

Amateur photographer Sutter Laird and his dad, Donald Laird, chair of the computer studies department at Santa Rosa Junior College, have embarked on a mission to collect, scan and restore photos and documents found in areas burned down completely in the deadly North Bay wildfires. The goal: The Lairds want to return what they find to their rightful owners.



“As we receive photos, I will scan them and add them to the gallery. We encourage people to look through the gallery to help us identify the people in the photographs or their owners. If you can identify a photo, or have found photos and would like to contribute them, please email me,” Sutter wrote on his website.



So what made Sutter and his dad start the project? “This project was my dad’s idea. It came to our attention that, during the firestorms of this month, many priceless family photos and documents got blown from burning structures," Sutter said. "For many families, these remnants may be all that remains of their belongings, and we would like to get them returned to their owners. We have been working to collect this material from across the county so that it can be scanned and digitally restored. My dad also leads the Adobe Photoshop program at SRJC, and has a team of volunteers trained in photo restoration who are interested in helping with this project.”



What happens if you come across a photo you think is yours? “If you see a photo that belongs to you, please note the four digit ID number on the image in the gallery. Contact me at firephotos@sutterlaird.com with that ID number and we will arrange to get the original returned to you,” Sutter said.



