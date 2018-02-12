 South Lake Tahoe's Jamie Anderson Wins Gold in Slopestyle - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Every moment. Every medal. On every device.

South Lake Tahoe's Jamie Anderson Wins Gold in Slopestyle

By Michelle Cabuag-Lim

13 PHOTOS

6 hours ago

She's golden again! South Lake Tahoe's Jamie Anderson successfully defended her gold medal while competing in women's snowboard slopestyle during the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.
More Photo Galleries
Search Dogs, Handlers Look for Signs of Hope in Montecito
Whale Watching at a Peak in Monterey Bay
Connect With Us
AdChoices