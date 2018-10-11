 Spotted: Coyotes on Bernal Heights Hill in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
Spotted: Coyotes on Bernal Heights Hill in San Francisco

By Diana San Juan

39 minutes ago

Spotted! NBC Bay Area's Chris Jewett captured a couple of coyotes on Bernal Heights Hill in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon.
