Tech Worker Arrested For Cyber-Stalking Woman in SF

A tech worker in San Francisco has been arrested for cyber-stalking a woman, according to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. Sergio Quintana reports. (Published Thursday, April 19, 2018)

A tech worker in San Francisco has been arrested for cyber-stalking a woman, according to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

Alex Gulakov, 26, was arrested and charged with four misdemeanors after he sent disturbing and threatening tweets and texts directed at the woman, the DA's office said.

The threats started on Twitter back in January with the words "You deserve to be raped." They quickly escalated from there.

It’s taken detectives a little while to build a case, and the victim, named Kelly, became really concerned when he started calling her.

Video South Bay Girl at Center of Potential Cancer Breakthrough

"It's just really vile," said Kelly, who did not wish to use her last name. "And then just a few minutes later was when he started calling me. ... I don’t know him, I’ve never interacted with him."

Kelly stopped taking Gulakov's calls, so he started sending her texts. She shared one of the exchanges.

"I’m right by DNA Lounge in SOMA – I think we crossed paths before. Once again – I apologize for the obvious troll provocative comment."

He then asked to meet for pizza.

"He invited me to meet him at a restaurant that’s in my neighborhood, and I took that to understand that he had come to my neighborhood and he knew where I lived," Kelly said.

She said she's not sure why Gulakov decided to go after her. But she added that he first tweeted after she posted about a lawsuit she’s involved in at a tech company they both worked at, though they never worked together.

Kelly said she’s been the target of online harassment before, but this went too far.

"Not all speech is protected," she said. "It’s not protected speech to threaten someone’s physical safety."

Gulakov has been released from custody. He declined to comment about his arrest.