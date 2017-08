Levi's Stadium announced a number of concession food upgrades for a better fan experience during the upcoming 49ers football season on Tuesday. The stadium will now feature local Bay Area restaurants and food trucks such as the Hula Truck, Red Rooster, Starbird, Oren's Hummus, Organic Coup and more.

