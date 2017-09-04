Pets From Storm-Ravaged Texas Transported to Bay Area

With open arms, a host of animal rescue groups across the Bay Area on Sunday welcomed a slew of pets from hurricane-battered Texas.



Roughly 70 dogs and cats, which were already living in shelters before Hurricane Harvey ransacked the region, were transported to the Bay Area to make room for other animals stranded by the storm.



"When shelters are too full, difficult decisions have to be made and thankfully, with the support of Bay Area residents, by bringing these animals here, we can find them forever loving homes and continue to support the efforts in Texas," Laurie Routhier from Muttville, one of the rescue groups, said.



The animals will likely be put up for adoption by the end of the week, according to the San Francisco SPCA.

