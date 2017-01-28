Animation Heaven: Inside the World of Pixar

In 1906, James Stuart Blackton made a simple short simple film called, "Humorous Phases of Funny Faces." It was the first animated film in history. In 1937, Disney's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the first feature film that was fully hand-drawn. And for the next 50 years, Disney set the standard for animation. Then came Pixar, which was created because George Lucas needed a digital effects division. The Emeryville, California-based studio has been creating award-winning animated feature and short films for over 25 years.