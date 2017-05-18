

The oldest city in San Mateo County will ring in its 150th birthday Saturday with the Redwood City 150 Festival and Flower Extravaganza.



As part of the celebration, organizers are seeking the oldest living Redwood City resident, the resident who has lived in the city for the longest time, the oldest business and the oldest family-owned business in the city. Prizes will be awarded to winning submissions on May 20.



Check out some memorable photographs from the city's history, gathered by the San Mateo Historical Association and libraries throughout San Mateo County.

