List of Bay Area Services, Events Impacted by Coronavirus Concerns

Here's a list of services and events in the Bay Area that are announcing changes due to coronavirus fears. Visit NBC Bay Area's coronavirus page for continuing coverage.

San Francisco

Mayor London Breed, the San Francisco Department of Public Health and the Department of Emergency Management announced new recommendations for San Francisco to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

March 6 - Organizers of San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade say they are postponing the event. No updates yet on when the parade will be held.

Livable City cancels Sunday Streets Mission, which was originally scheduled on March 8.

The American Lung Association in California's Fight For Air Climb, scheduled for March 7 has been canceled.

For more on how coronavirus is impacting business in the city, click here.

South Bay

March 6 - Santa Clara City Library has canceled all programs through March 15 and extensions will be decided on a week to week basis. For more information, visit SantaClara.gov.

Willow Glen Performing Arts Booster cancels fundraising gala originally set for Friday night.

Silicon Valley's film festival, Cinequest, has postponed the second week of events until August 16-30. More information here.

Peninsula

March 5 - The San Bruno Senior Center has been temporarily closed after potential coronavirus exposure at the facility.