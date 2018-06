Die-hard Anthony Bourdain fans will remember his famous San Francisco episode, in which he called the city “a two-fisted drinking town ... dirty and nasty and wonderful.” “Anyone who doesn’t have a great time in San Francisco is pretty much dead to me,” Bourdain said. The celebrity chef and TV host, who died of apparent suicide in a hotel room in France, loved San Francisco, and his shows about the city are a living testimony of it. Here are some of Bourdain's favorite places in San Francisco.