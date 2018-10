The 48th annual Pumpkin Festival kicked off Saturday in the "World Pumpkin Capital" and one of the highlights include a 2,170-pound pumpkin. Countless right orange fruits were laid out on the field near Main Street between Miramontes and Spruce Streets in Half Moon Bay, welcoming visitors from across the Bay Area. See some of the photos from the parade on Saturday and the pumpkin-weight-off from last week: