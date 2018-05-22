 Here's What the View is Like From the 61st Floor of the Salesforce Tower - NBC Bay Area
Here's What the View is Like From the 61st Floor of the Salesforce Tower

By Riya Bhattacharjee

2 hours ago

Stretching into the sky at 1,070 feet, Salesforce Tower is now the tallest building in San Francisco, and the tallest office building in California. It is currently the second tallest building on the west coast, behind the Beverly Wilshire Grand Center in Los Angeles, which opened last year. The Tower surpasses San Francisco's famous Transamerica building by more than 200 feet. On a clear day, you can see the Farallon Islands from the top. NBC Bay Area was able to tour the top floor during the building's official opening ceremony on May 22. even though it was super foggy, the views were still great.
