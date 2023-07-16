Mitchell's Ice Cream: San Francisco institution celebrates 70th anniversary

National Ice Cream Day couldn't have landed on a better weekend in the Bay Area as Sunday's temperatures made it an ideal day to cool off with a sweet treat.

Mitchell’s Ice Cream, a family-owned ice cream shop in San Francisco, has been a favorite for generations. They decided to pair the holiday with its 70th anniversary on Sunday.

In honor of the milestone, Mitchell’s Ice Cream handed out scoops for just 70 cents. Cones with two scoops were just $1.40.

Mitchell’s opened in June 1953 in Noe Valley. Back then, the shop had 19 flavors. Today it boasts 40 different flavors, and people come from across the bay for it’s signature taste.

“I moved out to the East Bay. I used to live up the block. I travel down here just to get this ice cream,” said Fred, who worked at the store decades ago. Now he brings his son.

The current owners met at the ice cream shop thirty years ago. They are blown away by the support through the years, and especially at today’s event. By mid-day the shop had already served more than a thousand customers.

“The support, we feel it,” said Marlon Payumo Sr. “We’re always busy. We're so blessed and thankful. We plan to be here for the next seventy years.”

The couple’s son stopped by the big event with his own daughter. He said it has been very cool to see his parents work their way from the bottom to the top.

“From managers to owning it is a nice story to tell. It not being a chain, being one store, people know it. It’s a staple. Sometimes food can bring people together. What’s better than ice cream?” said Marlon Payumo Jr.

Mitchell’s handed out the almost-free ice cream from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.