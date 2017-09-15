A Berkeley High School walkout on Friday grew to a crowd of thousands of people, who linked hands and surrounded the campus.
I stand in solidarity of Berkeley High students walking out in support of #DACA. pic.twitter.com/OpKthDgZoZ— Jesse Arreguin (@JesseArreguin) September 15, 2017
No ban! No Wall! Education for all! - BHS students form a chain of ❤️around their school in support of #DACA and Undocumented. #RiseUpAsOnepic.twitter.com/MRaM4OMt5W— California Endowment (@CalEndow) September 15, 2017
Beautiful display of solidarity and ❤️at BHS where students formed a human chain around the school for #DACA & Undoc students. #RiseUpAsOnepic.twitter.com/zGxeJEGsGG— California Endowment (@CalEndow) September 15, 2017
In 2008 there was an ice raid at BHS & students formed a human chain to protect each other. They are recreating that today! #RiseUpAsOnepic.twitter.com/cwLyIqE0s2— California Endowment (@CalEndow) September 15, 2017
Berkeley High students creating a 3000 person human chain around the school to support their undocumented classmates! #RiseUpAsOnepic.twitter.com/fE2tyd8Y5B— California Endowment (@CalEndow) September 15, 2017
BREAKING: Berkeley High students stage a walk out in support of #DACA and Undocumented students! pic.twitter.com/EsXv5LrmJ6— California Endowment (@CalEndow) September 15, 2017
The administration's #DACA repeal could cause school districts across the country to lose their educators. #RiseUpAsOne for our communities! pic.twitter.com/I2nTPzKphQ— California Endowment (@CalEndow) September 15, 2017
Something is about to go down at Berkeley High (@Jacket__Pride) ! #RiseUpAsOnepic.twitter.com/9AjzaUMXNR— California Endowment (@CalEndow) September 15, 2017