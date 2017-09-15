Berkeley High Students Walk Out to Create Human Chain to Support Undocumented Classmates - NBC Bay Area
Berkeley High Students Walk Out to Create Human Chain to Support Undocumented Classmates

    California Endowment
    A Berkeley High School walkout on Friday grew to a crowd of thousands of people, who linked hands and surrounded the campus.

    Published 2 hours ago
