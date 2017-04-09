San Jose's Matt Stonie Shatters World Record, Devours 255 Peeps in Five Minutes | NBC Bay Area
San Jose's Matt Stonie Shatters World Record, Devours 255 Peeps in Five Minutes

By Brendan Weber

    Getty Images
    File image of Matt Stonie (left) and Peeps (right)

    In the spirit of the Easter season, San Jose's own Matt Stonie on Saturday inhaled 255 Peeps on his way to smashing his previous world record.

    The competitive eating legend downed the copious amount of surgary marshmallows in just five minutes at the second annual National Harbor World Peeps Eating Championship, according to Major League Eating. That mark set Saturday was 55 better than the previous world record, which happened to be set by Stonie during last year's Peeps-eating contest in Maryland.

    Stonie's first-place finish helped him stuff his wallet with $1,750, according to Major League Eating.

    Stonie, nicknamed "Megatoad," is the No. 2-ranked competitive eater in the world behind fellow San Jose native Joey Chestnut, according to Major League Eating. Stonie is most famously known for winning the 2015 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest. That victory ended Chestnut's eight-year unbeaten streak at the world-renowned event.

    Published 2 hours ago
