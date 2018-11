Wildfire smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County continues to blanket the Bay Area with unhealthy air, prompting a Spare the Air alert through Friday,



The district's air quality map, updated every hour, showed much of the region in "unhealthy" red on Saturday. Sunday, however, the map shows a mix of the the unhealthy red zones, "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in orange and others in "moderate" yellow.