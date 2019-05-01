The iconic Victorian home in San Francisco that fans of the hit show "Full House" remember as the residence of the Tanner family is on sale. But the inside of the house on 1709 Broderick St. in Lower Pacific Heights looks absolutely nothing like brown, 90's interior of the TV set. The San Francisco residence is up for grabs at nearly $6 million, the SF Chronicle first reported. The home's interior once did look like the TV set after show creator Jeff Franklin bought it 2016, listing agent Rachel Swann of the Agency told the paper. Check out what the home looks like now: