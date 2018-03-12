

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, an outspoken gun control advocate, joined U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna and community outreach director at Never Again, Matt Deitsch, for a town hall with high school students to discuss gun violence. The town hall took place at Newark Memorial High School and featured about 2,000 people from as many as seven Bay Area high schools.



Kerr began his part of the discussion by telling his very personal story of gun violence tragedy.



“I’m not here because I’m the Warriors coach. I’m here because I’m a citizen of this country and we’re a democracy and when people say stick to sports, stick to coaching, that means nothing,” Kerr said. “I feel like it’s my responsibility to speak on something that’s very important to me.”



The floor was opened up to questions from students and discussion began on the importance of "strength in numbers" and using Wednesday's national walkout as momentum for the upcoming national march against gun violence on March 24. Kerr said he would be participating in the San Francisco event.

