Bay Area Storm-Related Problems: Flooding, Road Closures, Power Outages

By NBC Bay Area staff

An atmospheric river storm arrived in the Bay Area, bringing heavy rain, high winds and the potential for widespread flooding.

Weather officials said the storm could cause a number of problems, including flooded roadways, downed trees and power outages.

Here's the latest from Thursday, March 9:

Watsonville issues evacuation warning

The city of Watsonville in Santa Cruz County issued an evacuation warning for residents in areas at risk of flooding as a storm was set to hit the coastal city Thursday. Those impacted by recent floods are considered at risk, the city said.

Newsom declares state of emergency

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to support storm response and relief efforts in 21 counties, including five in the greater Bay Area, as an atmospheric river storm beared down on Northern California.

An atmospheric river storm will bring heavy wdiespread rain and high winds with the threat of flooding to much of the Bay Area. Vianey Arana has your Microclimate Forecast.

