Bay Area Storm-Related Problems: Flooding, Road Closures, Power Outages

An atmospheric river storm arrived in the Bay Area, bringing heavy rain, high winds and the potential for widespread flooding.

Weather officials said the storm could cause a number of problems, including flooded roadways, downed trees and power outages.

Here's the latest from Thursday, March 9:

Watsonville issues evacuation warning

The city of Watsonville in Santa Cruz County issued an evacuation warning for residents in areas at risk of flooding as a storm was set to hit the coastal city Thursday. Those impacted by recent floods are considered at risk, the city said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to support storm response and relief efforts in 21 counties, including five in the greater Bay Area, as an atmospheric river storm beared down on Northern California.

