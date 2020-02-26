Instagram Watch Latest ‘Synced In’ Episodes Here February 2020 Shows By Abbey Fernández • Published 29 mins ago • Updated 29 mins ago View this post on Instagram #BayArea cities among hardest-working cities in America, missing elderly couple found alive + more. #SyncedIn #NBCBayArea A post shared by NBC BAY AREA (@nbcbayarea) on Feb 24, 2020 at 7:38pm PST View this post on Instagram #OaklandPD changes leadership, #SJSU students camp out to raise awareness about #homelessness + more. #SyncedIn #NBCBayArea A post shared by NBC BAY AREA (@nbcbayarea) on Feb 21, 2020 at 7:16pm PST View this post on Instagram Possible driving and parking fees in #SanFrancisco, #NorthBay man gets arrested for pointing laser at plane + more. #SyncedIn #NBCBayArea A post shared by NBC BAY AREA (@nbcbayarea) on Feb 19, 2020 at 7:22pm PST View this post on Instagram 14 evacuees positive for #Coronavirus allowed on flight to #TravisAFB, $1,200/month sleeping pods + more. #SyncedIn #NBCBayArea A post shared by NBC BAY AREA (@nbcbayarea) on Feb 17, 2020 at 8:01pm PST View this post on Instagram #SF college students build tiny homes in vans/trucks, inside look at the candy factory #SeesCandies + more. #SyncedIn #NBCBayArea A post shared by NBC BAY AREA (@nbcbayarea) on Feb 14, 2020 at 8:45pm PST View this post on Instagram Proposal to reimburse victims of car break-ins, #SF boat designer builds tiny house for the homeless + more. #SyncedIn #NBCBayArea A post shared by NBC BAY AREA (@nbcbayarea) on Feb 12, 2020 at 7:49pm PST View this post on Instagram Inside look at NBC Bay Area's new series "Making It In The Bay," an in-depth look at the #BayArea housing crunch. #SyncedIn #NBCBayArea A post shared by NBC BAY AREA (@nbcbayarea) on Feb 10, 2020 at 9:04pm PST View this post on Instagram Super Bowl Edition: Talking to NBC Bay Area Sports Reporter @AnthonyFlores_TV about his experience covering #SuperBowlLIV. #SyncedIn #NBCBayArea A post shared by NBC BAY AREA (@nbcbayarea) on Feb 4, 2020 at 11:49am PST View this post on Instagram #SuperBowl Edition: Consumer Investigator and #Florida native @chris_chmura briefs Abbey on #Miami's mosquitoes, alligators, humidity & more. #SyncedIn #NBCBayArea #QandA A post shared by NBC BAY AREA (@nbcbayarea) on Feb 1, 2020 at 8:55am PST This article tagged under: InstagramNBC Bay Areabay area newsigtvsynced in 0