A Hillsborough woman accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend is expected to post $35 million in bail Thursday. Peggy Bunker reports.

A Peninsula woman accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend is expected on Thursday to post $35 million in bail — the eighth highest amount ever paid in United States history.

District attorneys have expressed concern Tiffany Li is a flight risk, but said after imposing restrictions on her bail there is nothing more they can do.

"She is surrendering her passport, which would certainly make it more difficult for her to leave the county," San Mateo County Chief Deputy District Attorney Karen Guidotti said. "She is being monitored."

Li has been in jail for the past year on suspicion of murdering her ex-boyfriend, Keith Green, who is also the father of their two young daughters. She is expected in Redwood City's San Mateo Superior Court at 8:45 a.m.

If Li makes bail, she will be placed under house arrest and will have to wear an ankle bracelet, which monitors her location once every minute.

The massive bail is an unprecedented amount for San Mateo County. Attorneys said if Li does flee the country, the bail money goes to the county.

Another concern for prosecutors is Li reportedly has Chinese citizenship.

A pretrial is set for this summer, with the jury trial scheduled in September.