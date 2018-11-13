Vaping company Juul, will temporarily stop selling flavors in order to keep away from kids and teens.

Electronic cigarette giant Juul is making big changes to keep vaping products away from kids and teens. The company said that it will temporarily stop selling most flavored products in retail stores.

Flavors like mango and cucumber are options available on Juul's website.

In statement, Juul CEO said “We don’t want anyone who doesn’t smoke, or already use nicotine, to use Juul products.”

The issue hits home in the Bay Area, where parents have strong opinions regarding vaping products.

“They definitely want to make their money and I’d prefer not to have them make it off my kid,” parent Marco Bertolozzi said.

Last May, students were suspended from Northgate High School in Walnut Creek because of vaping.

“I’d say it’s pretty popular at my school but there are some students who are against that. I’m one of those students. I don’t do it,” said Isabella Bertolozzi, a student at Northgate High.

On Tuesday, the school principal announced a change in policy that would no longer suspend students who are caught vaping. The new policy would bring the parents and students together on Saturday mornings for a seminar on the dangers of vaping and e-cigarettes.

Northgate High's principal says that he has noticed a drop in the number of student’s vaping on campus since they started the new program.