Fire officials in Oakland responded to home that a tree had fallen into during wet, windy weather Saturday.

Fire crews in San Francisco responded to a fallen tree in Presidio Heights that injured two pedestrians Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The tree was estimated to be between 30 and 40 feet, according to a tweet from San Francisco fire officials. One male and one female were transported to a trauma center with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department.

Twitter user Bryan Cheong reported another tree down at 16th Street and Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco, although officials have not confirmed the information.

Officials in Oakland responded to a tree down at a home in Oakland Hills, according to a tweet from the fire department. No injuries were reported.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Department tweeted about a 30-foot tree that was down across Greenwood Cove Drive in Strawberry. The road was closed but has since reopened.

The weekend weather is expected to remain wet and windy, and officials are reminding people to turn around if roads appear flooded, to stay away from down power lines and call 911. Fire officials in San Francisco have reminded residents to call 311 if they see a tree down, or 911 if it appears that the tree could cause a hazardous situation.