Bay Area legend E-40 talks 50 years of hip-hop

The hip-hop culture is celebrating a huge milestone this year. It turned 50 years on August 11.
To celebrate, NBC Bay Area is talking to prominent figures in the Bay Area’s hip-hop scene.
NBC Bay Area caught up with Vallejo rap legend E-40 on what he thinks the next 50 years of the art form could bring.
Watch our full interview with the "Ambassador of the Bay" in the video above.
