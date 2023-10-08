e-40

Bay Area legend E-40 talks 50 years of hip-hop

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The hip-hop culture is celebrating a huge milestone this year. It turned 50 years on August 11.

To celebrate, NBC Bay Area is talking to prominent figures in the Bay Area’s hip-hop scene.

NBC Bay Area caught up with Vallejo rap legend E-40 on what he thinks the next 50 years of the art form could bring.

Watch our full interview with the "Ambassador of the Bay" in the video above.

This article tagged under:

e-40Hip Hop
