EAST BAY
4th of July Berkeley Marina
Where: Berkeley Marina
When: July 4, family activities beginning at noon, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Fremont’s 4th of July Parade
Where: Fremont (Downtown)
When: July 4, parade begins at 10 a.m.
Picnic in the Park and Fireworks
Where: Benicia (Benicia City Park at 150 Military W)
When: July 4, activities begin at noon, fireworks at 9 p.m.
Oakland A’s Independence Day Fireworks
Where: Oakland (O.co Coliseum)
When: July 3, after the A’s play the Padres
Celebrate Concord 4th of July
Where: Downtown Concord (Todos Santos Plaza)
When: July 4, 5K/Kids run at 8 a.m., parade at 10 a.m., festival at 4 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m.
A Green, Red, White & Blue Celebration!
Where: Albany (Memorial Park at 1325 Portland Ave.)
When: July 4, festivities begin at noon
City of Alameda Mayor's Fourth of July Parade
Where: Alameda (Lincoln Ave. & Park St.)
When: July 4, 5k race at 9 a.m., parade at 10 a.m.
City of El Cerrito & worldOne July 4th Festival
Where: El Cerrito (Cerrito Vista Park at 7007 Moeser Ln.)
When: July 4, music and children’s activities from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Kiwanis Danville July 4th Parade
Where: Danville (Downtown)
When: July 4, parade begins at 9 a.m.
San Ramon Fourth of July
Where: San Ramon (Central Park Amphitheater at 12501 Alcosta Blvd.)
When: July 4, 5-8 p.m. free concert featuring the music of Michael Jackson by Tribute band Foreverland
Orinda 4th of July Parade
Where: Orinda Community Park and Community Center (80 Moraga Way)
When: July 4, festivities 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; parade begins at 10 a.m.
Pleasant Hill July 4th Celebration
Where: Pleasant Hill (Parade at Cleveland Rd. & Gregory Ln.)
When: July 4, 5k at 8 a.m., parade at 9:30 a.m. and fireworks around 9:10 p.m. from College Park High School
Martinez 4th of July Parade
Where: Martinez (Court St. & Main St.)
When: July 4, parade begins at 10 a.m.
Suisun City 4th of July Celebration
Where: Suisun City (Waterfront District)
When: July 4, events from 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
4th of July Red, White & Boom Fireworks & Block Party
Where: Livermore (Downtown)
When: July 4, block party begins at 4 p.m., fireworks at 9:20 p.m.
NORTH BAY
Marin County Fair Fireworks Show
Where: San Rafael (10 Avenue of the Flags)
When: June 30-July 4, fireworks every night at 9:30 p.m.
Petaluma 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks
Where: Petaluma (Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds at 175 Fairgrounds Dr.)
When: July 4, gates open at 5 p.m., fireworks after dark
Sausalito 4th of July Festivities
Where: Sausalito (Dunphy and Gabrielson parks)\
When: July 4, parade begins at 10 a.m., picnic at Dunphy Park at noon, music at 6:30 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m. from Gabrielson Park
Novato 4th of July Parade
Where: Novato (Grant Avenue between Reichert and 7th St.)
When: July 4, parade begins at 10 a.m.
Red, White & Boom! 2017
Where: Santa Rosa (Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Rd.)
When: July 4, Festivities begin at 3 p.m., fireworks after dark
Corte Madera/Larkspur 4th of July Parade and Celebration
Where: Larkspur and Corte Madera (Parade begins at Redwood High School in Larkspur, Festivities take place at Corte Madera Town Center)
When: July 4, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
PENINSULA
Foster City Fourth of July Celebration
Where: Foster City (Leo Ryan Park at 650 Shell Blvd.)
When: July 4, Activities from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Family and Dog Parade at 11:05 a.m., Music throughout the late afternoon and into the evening, fireworks over the lagoon at 9:30 p.m.
Palo Alto’s 37th Annual Chili Cook-off
Where: Palo Alto (Mitchell Park at 600 E. Meadow Dr.)
When: July 4, Noon – 5 p.m.
Redwood City 4th of July Parade, Festival, and Fireworks
Where: Redwood City (Downtown and the Port of Redwood City)
When: July 4, 5k run at 8 a.m., parade at 10 a.m. through downtown, festival and activities from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., fireworks over Port of Redwood City at 9:30 p.m.
Half Moon Bay’s 48th Ol’ Fashioned 4th of July Parade
Where: Half Moon Bay (Main St.)
When: July 4, parade begins at noon
Menlo Park's 4th of July Celebration
Where: Menlo Park (Parade starts on Chestnut St. next to Wells Fargo Bank)
When: July 4, parade starts at 11:45 a.m., children’s activities begin at noon
Pacifica 4th of July Picnic
Where: Pacifica (Frontierland Park at 900 Yosemite Dr.)
When: July 4, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO
4th of July Celebration at The Pier
Where: San Francisco, Pier 39
When: July 4, Music from 3 - 6 p.m., fireworks over the bay at 9:30 p.m.
Fourth of July Celebration at Fisherman's Wharf
Where: San Francisco (Fisherman's Wharf)
When: Live music and more throughout the day; Fireworks (from Aquatic Park and Pier 39) over the bay at 9:30 p.m.
SOUTH BAY
Great America July 4th Celebration
Where: Santa Clara (Great America at 4701 Great America Parkway)
When: July 4, fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
Rotary Club Fireworks
Where: San Jose (Discovery Meadow in downtown)
When: July 4, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Rose, White & Blue Parade
Where: San Jose (Rose Garden neighborhood along The Alameda)
When: July 4, parade at 10 a.m.
Morgan Hill Freedom Fest: Parade and Fireworks On The Green
Where: Morgan Hill (Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center at 16500 Condit Rd.)
When: July 4, parade begins at 10 a.m., Music at 6 p.m., fireworks around 9:30 p.m.
Fourth of July at Shoreline
Where: Mountain View (Shoreline Amphitheatre at One Amphitheatre Parkway)
When: July 4, 8 p.m. featuring the San Francisco Symphony and a fireworks grand finale
Old-Fashioned Independence Day Celebration
Where: Santa Cruz (Wilder Ranch State Park at 1401 Coast Rd.)
When: July 4, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Red, White & Boom! Milpitas Fireworks & Concert
Where: Milpitas (Milpitas Sports Center at 1325 E. Calaveras Blvd.)
When: July 4, pool party from 1 – 4 p.m., Concert at 7 p.m., Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Scotts Valley 4th of July Parade, Flyover & Fireworks
Where: Scotts Valley (Skypark 361 Kings Village Rd.)
When: July 4, parade and flyover at 3 p.m., food, games and music at 4 p.m., fireworks at 9:20 p.m.
