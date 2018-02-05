 Dump Truck Collides With Multiple Cars in Santa Rosa - NBC Bay Area
Dump Truck Collides With Multiple Cars in Santa Rosa

By Michelle Cabuag-Lim

Monday, Feb 5, 2018

Six people were taken to the hospital Monday morning after a dump truck plowed through a Santa Rosa intersection, triggering a fiery crash involving 10 vehicles, according to officials.
