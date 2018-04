The Maker Faire Bay Area is here! A place where techies, artists, craftsmen and inventors showcase their latest work. More than 1 million people experience the innovative celebration in 44 countries every year, and the Bay Area Maker Faire is the biggest. Running from May 18 to May 20 in San Mateo, the 13th annual event will feature over 1,200 curated projects across music, art, science, health, robotic and more.