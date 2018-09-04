 Oakland Celebrates Hip Hop With Hiero Day - NBC Bay Area
Oakland Celebrates Hip Hop With Hiero Day

By Riya Bhattacharjee

It's been voted the best hip-hop festival of the East Bay, and on Labor Day 2018, the seventh annual Hiero Day turned the streets near Oakland's Jack London Square into a block party — complete with musicians, artists and food vendors.

The Hieroglyphics' Hip Hop Music Festival on 3rd and MLK was started by Oakland hip hop music group Hieroglyphics Crew. Large crowds, including families, kids and high school students showed up to watch the headliners, which included Black Thought from The Roots and Talib Kweli.
