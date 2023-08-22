Oakland woman found safe 8 years after she went missing, police say

An Oakland woman reported missing nearly eight years ago has been found and is safe, the Oakland Police Department said Sunday.

Authorities took Lisa Hu, 31, off their missing persons list Sunday afternoon after she was found and confirmed to be safe, police said.

Hu went missing on Dec. 8, 2015, and was last seen in the 900 block of 34th Street. At the time of her disappearance, Hu's family reported that she was in good physical and mental condition.

No other information was released.