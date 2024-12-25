Year in review: A look back at Bay Area headlines from 2024

Before we head into 2025, take a look back at some of the headlines NBC Bay Area covered this year.

Oakland police Officer Tuan Le, 36, was fatally shot in Dec. 2023 while working an undercover burglary operation at a cannabis grow house where marijuana plants had been stolen in previous burglaries that night. Thousands remembered his life and service during a memorial held for him in January.

A public memorial service was held Wednesday morning for slain Oakland police Officer Tuan Le. Bob Redell reports.

An avalanche roared through a section of trails designed for expert skiers at Palisades Tahoe ski resort in January, sweeping up four people and killing one as a major storm swept across the region.

Paul Selsky was in Tahoe hoping to ski Wednesday morning when he was told the mountain as shut down because of an avalanche.

A day after the aforementioned Tahoe avalanche, a second avalanche struck near where the skier was killed. No employees or guests were injured, though ski patrol searched the area with probes, beacons and a dog team.

NBC Bay Area's Gia Vang provides the latest on the avalanches in the Tahoe area.

Authorities in January found no sign of survivors after a small plane crashed off the coast of Half Moon Bay. Investigators believed there were four people in the plane at the time of the crash.

Federal investigators are slated to look into the small plane crash off the coast of Half Moon Bay. Kris Sanchez reports.

A Waymo autonomous vehicle was set on fire in San Francisco's Chinatown after it was vandalized by a group of people in February. Video of the incident went viral on social media.

Authorities on Monday were working to identify those responsible for setting an autonomous vehicle on fire in San Francisco over the weekend. Sergio Quintana reports.

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid, repeated as Super Bowl champions in February, this time defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

The San Francisco 49ers fall short in overtime at Super Bowl LVIII, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 25-22 Sunday. Damian Trujillo reports.

As part of a company-wide initiative to close 150 stores nationwide, Macy's in February announced that it was looking to close and sell the Macy's San Francisco Union Square property. This comes as another loss to San Francisco's retail industry, on top of Westfield's plan to give up its mall along Market Street at $1.2 million. Mayor London Breed deflected claims that theft was a big reason why the retailer is choosing to leave the iconic location.

After Macy’s announced Tuesday it will close 150 stores nationwide, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the company is looking to sell its Union Square property. Kris Sanchez reports.

A tire fell off a United Airlines plane taking off from San Francisco International Airport in March, damaging several vehicles in a nearby airport employee parking lot. The Japan-bound flight was diverted to Los Angeles.

A tire fell off a United Airlines plane taking off from San Francisco International Airport Thursday morning and landed in a nearby parking lot, damaging several vehicles, officials said. Sergio Quintana and Ian Cull report.

Dozens of activists protesting the war in Gaza shut down the Golden Gate Bridge on a mid-April morning, halting the commute into San Francisco and resulting in multiple arrests. The protesters stopped their vehicles and blocked all southbound lanes of the span, demanding that the U.S. stop arming and funding Israel, organizers said.

Gaza war protestors on the Golden Gate Bridge chained themselves to each other, and also to their cars Monday, causing gridlock in San Francisco, as well as Marin County. Sergio Quintana reports.

In early June, flames gutted an affordable housing complex under construction in Redwood City. No injuries were reported in the eight-alarm blaze, which also sparked an air quality advisory.

Scott McGrew describes how quickly flames spread through a building under construction in Redwood City.

San Francisco Giants legend and baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays died in June. He was 93. The two-time Major League Baseball most valuable player and 24-time All-Star is regarded by many as one of the best baseball players ever.

San Francisco Giants legend and baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays has died, the team and his family announced Tuesday. He was 93. Ginger Conejero Saab reports.

Federal agents searched the home of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao in June, along with several properties owned by men linked to a recycling company that contracts with the city. Law enforcement sources told NBC Bay Area there were four search warrant executions in Oakland as part of a larger operation. Agencies involved in the warrant operation included the FBI, IRS, and United States Postal Inspection Service, a source told NBC News.

Velena Jones and Christie Smith provides the latest on an FBI investigation that includes searching Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home.

From the swimming pool to the basketball court, Bay Area Olympians put on quite the show during the Paris Olympics, collecting medals across several events.

Our Bay Area Olympians had a tremendous showing at the Paris Olympics, bringing home medals across numerous events. Here's a roundup of what the local athletes accomplished.

Kamala Harris made history on the last night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in August, becoming the first Black and South Asian woman named the presidential nominee of a major party. In her speech, the Bay Area native touched on her local roots and how coming from a middle-class family influences her decisions.

Kamala Harris became the first woman elected vice president of the United States, and officially the first Black and South Asian woman named the presidential nominee of a major party. Damian Trujillo has the latest from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

A 47-year-old mother and her 14-year-old son were killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 85 in San Jose in late August. The boy, identified by his father as Charlie, and his mother, Rebecca Joanne Olsen, were heading northbound on Highway 85 near Highway 87 when they were struck head-on by a pickup truck driver going the wrong way on the highway. Rebecca and Charlie died at the scene. The pickup truck driver was taken to a hospital with major injuries.

The father of a 14-year-old boy who was killed Monday in a wrong-way crash on Highway 85 in San Jose released a statement Thursday, calling his child "the most incredible young man." Robert Handa reports.

San Francisco 49ers first-round draft pick Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery in San Francisco's Union Square in August. After recovering, Pearsall made his NFL debut in October.

San Francisco 49ers first-round pick Ricky Pearsall was shot during an attempted robbery in San Francisco's Union Square on Saturday. Marianne Favro has the latest on how the wide receiver is doing.

In September, the Oakland Athletics went out with a win in their final scheduled game at the Coliseum. Fans chanted “Sell the team!” and “Let's go Oakland!” amid the mixed emotions and nostalgia at the Coliseum, where the A's had played since 1968. The A’s plan to play the next three years in Sacramento with hopes of opening a new ballpark in Las Vegas ahead of the 2028 season.

Friendships, championships, first dates and fireworks: A's fans didn't hold back their tears as the team that brought them a lifetime of memories played its final game at the Oakland Coliseum.

A Bay Area veteran said she was removed from a Delta Air Lines flight at San Francisco International Airport in October because of the T-shirt she was wearing. The shirt read, "Do not give in to the war within. End veteran suicide."

A Bay Area veteran said she was shocked and humiliated after being kicked off a Delta flight at San Francisco International Airport because of a T-shirt she was wearing. Jocelyn Moran reports.

A five-alarm brush fire near Interstate 580 sparked evacuation orders in the Oakland Hills in October amid a red flag warning. Over 500 residents were evacuated and at least two homes were impacted by the flames, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to contain the fire within three days.

A five-alarm brush fire near Interstate 580 in the Oakland Hills burned multiple homes and sparked an evacuation order impacting hundreds. Thom Jensen and Jocelyn Moran have the latest details.

Bay Area voters made their voices heard in the November election, recalling Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, electing Daniel Lurie as the next mayor of San Francisco, and sending former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo to Congress as the 16th District representative.

Raj Mathai speaks with political analyst Larry Gerston and Paul Mitchell with Political Data, Inc. on Tuesday night’s election results.

Disgraced San Jose Councilman Omar Torres resigned in early November after his arrest on suspicion of sex crimes involving minors. Filling his vacated seat will be up to voters after the city council voted in favor of a special election.

Embattled San Jose Councilmember Omar Torres was arrested Tuesday after a person contacted police on Monday, reporting a sexual assault involving Torres years ago, according to police. Robert Handa reports.

Three college students from the East Bay were killed in a fiery crash in Piedmont the day before Thanksgiving. Another student was injured in the solo-vehicle wreck.

The city of Piedmont has released statements and identified three young victims of a fatal wreck of a Tesla Cybertruck that occurred early Wednesday morning, devastating the community a day before Thanksgiving.

A series of high-magnitude earthquakes struck Northern California in December, including a magnitude 7.0 offshore in the Pacific Ocean that triggered a tsunami warning along coastal areas from Santa Cruz into Oregon. Aftershocks were also felt in Sacramento and the Bay Area. The tsunami warnings sent phone alerts across the Bay Area, but areas like Half Moon Bay and San Francisco held off on turning the sirens on.

In the aftermath of a 7.0 magnitude earthquake off the Northern California coast, the ground continued to shake 24 hours later and authorities across the entire region were assessing the response. Kris Sanchez reports.

A rare tornado whipped through the Santa Cruz County community of Scotts Valley in mid-December, toppling trees and flipping cars. Multiple people were injured.

The National Weather Service confirmed on Saturday that a tornado touched down in Scotts Valley in Santa Cruz County. NBC Bay Area's Marianne Favro and Cinthia Pimentel have the latest details.

Following days of deliberations, a San Francisco jury in mid-December found tech consultant Nima Momeni guilty of second-degree murder in the 2023 stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee. Momeni faces 16 years to life in prison.

After seven days of deliberations, a San Francisco jury on Tuesday found Nima Momeni guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee last year. Sergio Quintana, Ginger Conejero Saab and Scott Budman report.